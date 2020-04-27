Aaron Gordon Drops Dwyane Wade Diss Track, Twitter Is Dunking It In The Trash Bin

The NBA is clearly missed, and no one misses the action on the hardwood more than its players because they are absolutely bored. Case in point, dunk specialist, Orlando Magic forward, Aaron Gordon decided to flex his rap skills, and it’s not going over well.

Aaron Gordon is still salty about Dwyane Wade, giving him a 9 out 10 during the February’s slam dunk competition during All-Star Weekend in Chicago. In the track appropriately titled “9 out of 10,” the high flying Magic star didn’t bite his tongue calling out the retired Miami Heat star for basically being the reason he didn’t come home with the slam dunk trophy.

It didn’t help matters that Gordon lost to Miami Heat player, Derrick Jones Jr., leading some to believe the “fix” was in.

On the track Gordon lets his frustrations out and raps while enjoying a bottle of Wade wine:

“Nine out of 10, can you please fix your lens. Nine out 10 got you playing pretend. Nine out of 10, here we go again. Nine out of 10, could have bought the fam a Benz. Nine out of 10, are you making amends? Nine out of 10, probably lost an M.”

“Saw you in the hallway, you said, ‘Youngin’ put on a show. Didn’t know that’s the code for you’re about to get rolled.”

Wade did defend his decision to give Gordon a 9 stating that people are “spoiled” by 10s and that he gave Gordon a 9 because he didn’t “fully clear” Boston Celtic big man Tacko Fall.

Well anyway, that explanation is still not sitting well with Gordon, and he has plenty of time to sit and reflect on the moment. We just hope D-Wade doesn’t drop his own response, we haven’t forgotten about those struggle bars on Rick Ross’ track “Season Ticket Holder.” You can peep the reactions to the “diss track” below. Just a heads up, Twitter isn’t feeling it at tall in fact, they are lobbing it in the trash.

Photo: Streeter Lecka / Getty