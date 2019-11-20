Protect Your iPhone 11, Pro & Pro Max In Style With adidas Originals Cases

When it comes to phone cases, more than likely, you have to sacrifice style for protection. adidas Originals wants to change that with its latest collection of stylish phone cases for Apple’s family of iPhone 11 smartphones.

The German sneaker brand launched its new fall/winter collection of stylish, protective case for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Each case embodies all of the adidas Originals styles, new and old are molded from the company’s popular, Samba, Samba Rose, Ultrasuede, Bodega, Camo, TrefoilClear, Shibori, and Adicolor.

“The new cases channel the rich heritage of the adidas Originals brand while providing great protection for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, all while expressing a unique style that only comes with the adidas brand.”

If you want to get your hands on any one of the cases, you can head to adidascases.com, an adidas Originals store, as well as VerizonWireless.com, AT&T.com, and AT&T store locations. Prices range from &24.95, $29.95, and 44.95. You can get a detailed look at all of the cases in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / adidas Originals