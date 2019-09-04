adidas Partners With Zound Industries, Unveils adidas Sport Wireless Headphones [Photos]

On the cutting edge of sports apparel and fashion for decades, adidas is now venturing into the sports headphones space. The classic brand has partnered with Zound Industries to release a pair of innovative wireless headphones geared towards casual listeners to fitness fanatics.

The adidas Sport headphones make their entry with the FWD-01 model, a wireless, in-ear headphone set geared towards the active and on-the-go. Among the FWD-01’s standout features, the set boasts 16 hours of playback time, a tangle-free knitted cord, passive transparency technology that allows outside sounds to be heard for optimal awareness, all packed in a modern design fit for either sweating it out at the gym or a brisk commute to the workplace.

Along with the aforementioned features, the FWD-01 is also IPX4 rated sweat-proof, and the headphones become a true wearable with magnetic back ends to create a comfortable, around the neck storage experience.

For serious audiophiles who prefer a more rugged set of equipment, the RPT-01 opts for an over-the-ear style. For this model, the battery life offers an astounding 40 hours of playback, removable and washable ear cushions, added durability, and a swivel fit designed to fit all users. Like the FWD-01, the RPT-01 is IPX4 rated sweat-proof and gives users total control with a one-touch action button to control the device and customized to the user’s needs.

Ella Renneus, Designer at Zound Industries offered the following in a press statement:

Our starting point for adidas Sport headphones was the desire to match the unrivaled experience that adidas loyalists expect from their footwear and apparel. For every adidas product, empowering athletes to create in any field of play is paramount. This is so true for headphones, which have the power to enhance and really change day to day life.

The FWD-01 retails at $149, while the RPT-01 is set at $169, fair price points in comparison to other high-end headphones in the marketplace. Complete with the adidas co-sign, the headphones will surely be one of the top items to snag this fall.

The adidas Sport headphones will be available to the public on September 25. For more information on the hardware, click here.

Photo: adidas