Old In The Face: Twitter Kicks Off Hilarious #AgeChallenge With Aging Filter On FaceApp

If you’ve been on social media for the past 24 hours, you might’ve noticed that everyone’s been looking a little “seasoned” in the face and hair department. An app called FaceApp has gone viral once more after adding a filter that ages the photo of a person it captures, kicking off the hilarious #AgeChallenge on Twitter.

Things weren’t always so rosy for FaceApp when just two years ago, the app was in hot water for allowing users to change their ethnicity and drew criticism of promoting the racist practice of Blackface. However, the app is back in the good graces of the masses and it appears everyone’s having way too much fun with it. However, one Twitter user noted that using the app has far more nefarious implications regarding facial recognition software.

To all the #AgeChallenge people, so yall just going to willing give up your data and help these tech companies build their minacious facial recognition database after being warned of the dangers of facial recognition software? Did y’all even read their privacy policy and terms? pic.twitter.com/rcFJHMyIcX — Chu 🇯🇲 (@Chugram_) July 16, 2019

We’ve collected some of our fave reactions and images below.

Photo: Instagram