White Lady On Fox Says Domestic Terrorists Who Attacked U.S. Capitol Are Just Scared

The attack on the U.S. Capitol by the mostly white domestic terrorists in Washington for the “Stop The Steal” rally has been condemned by nearly everyone no matter their political affiliation. During a recent Fox News broadcast, Ainsley Earhardt presented the fact that the 75 million Americans who voted for outgoing president Donald Trump are “scared” but seemingly hasn’t addressed the fact that that base makes up some of the terrorists in the heinous attack.

Earhardt, who works as part of the Fox & Friends crew, made the quip that has her name trending on Twitter at the moment as the panel discussed the incident most are calling an insurrection instead of the terroristic event it was.

“There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump and they’re scared. They’re worried about what the future of this country looks like. They’re confused. They’re heartbroken that their candidate didn’t win. And they don’t want to be forgotten,” Earhardt said earnestly, all while seemingly forgetting the vitriol and nastiness that spewed from conservative and Republican voters once Trump came into power.

The soft handling of conservative media’s handling of that debacle at the Capitol has been noted by this outlet and several others, although we know it’s next to impossible to expect that side to cover this fairly and completely.

However, many on Twitter are reminding the 44-year-old Earhardt that she’s working with bad maths as 81 million voted for incoming President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and she failed to mention their fear and concerns as Trump sank the nation into further chaos.

We’ve got the reactions to Ainsley Earhardt’s ham-handed utterances below.

Ainsley Earhardt: “There are 75 million people that voted for President Trump. And they are scared. They are worried about what the future of this country looks like. They are confused and heartbroken that their candidate didn't win and they don't want to be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/OcqMYGjJtG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

—

Photo: Getty