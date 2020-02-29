Air Jordan 3 “UNC” Will Be Available At Champs Sports [Photos]

The Air Jordan 3 is a greatest of all time shoe, particularly in its OG colorways. But a “new” hue that pays homage to the University of Carolina will make even those oblivious to the world sneakers take notice.

With March Madness imminent, the Air Jordan 3 “UNC” will be launching at Champs Sports on March 7.

The Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe is credited with keeping Michael Jordan from jumping ship from Nike when it dropped back in 1988. The “UNC” version still has the elephant print hits but add Carolina Blue hits in homage to where Air Jordan became a national star before getting drafted into the NBA after his junior year.

Check that, the color on these is credited as “Valor Blue.” Once only a PE made exclusively for UNC athletes, this is the first time the general public will be able to get their hands on a pair.

The nitpicker in this writer would have loved for this shoe to have “Nike Air” on the heel instead of the Jumpman logo (no disrespect), but it is what it is. There is also a stitched tag on the insole.

Check out detailed photos of the Air Jordan 3 “UNC” below. They’ll cost you a relatively reasonable, for 2020, price of $190. They’ll also be on the SNKRS app, but good luck with that.