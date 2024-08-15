'Alien : Rogue Incursion' Gets Release Date & New Trailers
Fan-Favorite Zula Hendricks Goes Bug Hunting In New Trailer For Survious Action-Packed & Terrifying VR Experience ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’
Alien: Romulus isn’t the only property stoking excitement for the iconic Alien movie franchise. A new video game is also on the horizon, and it looks very promising. Leading VR developer Survios dropped the release date for the upcoming single-player action-horror VR game set in the Alien universe, Alien: Rogue Incursion.
The game will arrive on PlayStation VR2, PCVR via Steam, and Meta Quest 3 on December 19 and is now available for pre-order. Along with the announcement of the release date, Survious dropped three trailers. One of the trailers highlights the return of fan-favorite Zula Hendricks, the ex-colonial marine turned Xenomorph hunter, as she goes bug hunting. Zula is on a mission to clear out the Xenomorph infestation and stamp out corruption in the action-packed trailer. The other two trailers offer fans a deep-dive look into the Xenomorphs who will be stalking you during your playthrough and the weapons and gear that will be at your disposal, helping you stay frosty and alive so you can complete your mission. The game looks like a pure Alien experience, featuring all of the iconic sounds, weaponry, and gadgets that have become synonymous with the iconic movie franchise. When it comes to the video games space, Aliens has a very long history, with some memorable moments like Alien: Isolation, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Alien: Dark Descent. We hope that Alien: Rogue Incursion will be included in the list of video games that perfectly capture the look and feel of the first two films and the most recent release, Alien: Romulus. Based on these trailers, Survious might have accomplished that mission.
