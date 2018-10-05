All The Best New York Comic Con 2018 Trailers: Aquaman, Daredevil…

New York Comic Con is finally here, and the new trailers are rolling in.
While the cosplay, collectibles, panels and even comic books are all good, the trailers for the new flicks in the coming months and next year are what many are anticipating.
We’ll be upping the new previews here as they are premiered. We’re here for all the brutal fades (see: Daredevil Season 3) and action.
Wait on the one for the Glass, it’s looking quite proper.
1. Aquaman Extended Trailer
Arthur Curry is in your theater Dec. 21.
2. American Gods Season 2
Season 2 doesn’t return to Starz until 2019. They’re taking their sweet time…
3. She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Adora, the Princess of Power, is out here. Streaming November 16 on Netflix.
4. DC’s Titans
Premieres October 19 on DC Universe.
5. Daredevil Season 3
Kingpin back. Debuts October 19 on Netflix, obviously
6. Mortal Engines
Color us intrigued.
7. The Magicians
Season 4? We need to catch up.