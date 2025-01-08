Allison Holker Slammed By Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family & Friends
Allison Holker Slammed By Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Family & Social Media For Revealing His Alleged Drug Use
“He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie,” she tweeted, adding that Holker has allegedly kept Boss’ three kids — Weslie, 16 (whom Boss adopted), Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5 — from seeing his relatives.
“I’m so tired of keeping my f–king mouth shut bro. You did our family so mf dirty,” she added in a separate tweet, before alleging that Holker made Boss’ family and friends sign NDAs to attend his funeral.
“Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family including his mother sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral,” Elle claimed.
“She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”
Boss’ Cousin Wasn’t Alone In Calling Out Allison HolkerElle wasn’t alone. Courtney Ann Platt, a close friend of Boss and former New York Knicks dancer, also had time for Holker, calling her out in a lengthy Instagram post, confirming Boss’ cousin’s claims. “This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life,” Platt wrote in response to Holker’s interview with People where she is also plugging her memoir, This Far. “We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral (even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her) not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place and here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend,” Platt continued. She added, “What a joke. Yes, he took his own life which is a fact all of us still can’t fathom and he was clearly having mental health issues, hurting so deeply and this is your example of empathy? Of your love?” Boss’ brothers reshared Platt’s post in their Instagram Stories. X users also got in on the action, calling out Holker for “tarnishing” her late husband’s legacy for bringing up his alleged drug use well after his suicide on December 13, 2022, at the age of 40. You can see those reactions in the gallery below. *If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.*
1. Holker's own manager is not rocking with her
2. Choreographer Emmanuel Hurd also called out Allison Holker
3. Damn
4. Took off the ring and changed the last name with the quickness
5. Very vile
6. Allison Holker might want to stay off social media for a few days
