Subscribe
Close
News

Anthony Edwards Tells Obama 'I'm the Truth' After Skill Question

Anthony Edwards Tells Obama “I’m the Truth” After The Former President Questions His Skills

Published on February 19, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anthony Edwards Tells Obama "I'm the Truth" After The Former President Questions His Skills

Source: SHAWN THEW/Anadolu/Getty / SHAWN THEW/Anadolu/Getty

In a hilarious moment between Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama, the Timberwolves star showed just how confident he is in his game. In the clip, Obama casually asks Joel Embiid about Ant Man’s skills, saying, “He’s alright, right?” Well, Edwards wasn’t having any of that.
He shot back at Obama, telling him to “stand down” and straight-up said, “I’m the truth.” His confidence was on full display, and Obama was taken off guard by the boldness.

Related Stories

What made this even funnier was how Edwards was talking to a former president like he was just another person on the court. No hesitation, no second-guessing—just pure self-belief. Obama, clearly surprised, called over LeBron James to chime in. LeBron, always the vet, backed up Edwards’ confidence, telling him that’s exactly how he should feel about his game. This whole exchange perfectly sums up Anthony Edwards’ swagger. Whether he’s talking to a former president or one of the greatest to ever play the game, Ant Man’s always gonna bet on himself. It’s a reminder that when you believe in yourself that much, nothing or no one can shake you—no matter who’s in the room. Anthony Edwards is ballin’ out this 2025 NBA season, showing why he’s one of the league’s most electrifying young stars. From dropping buckets to locking up on defense, Ant Man’s game is at another level. His confidence is through the roof, and you can see it every time he steps on the court, whether he’s hitting clutch shots or leading his Timberwolves squad. Edwards is averaging big numbers and proving he’s built for the spotlight.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

barack obama

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    "The Deadly Getaway" Premiere

    #LHHATL: Mendeecees Harris Claims He Split From Yandy Smith 'Over A Year' Ago, Claims They Were Never Legally Married

    Bossip
    Mickey Lee

    R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close