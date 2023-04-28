Antonio Brown Says He’s Signing With The Ravens, Twitter Calls Cap

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown claims he will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Twitter is calling cap on the future Hall of Famer.

“Excited to return to the NFL this year,” tweeted Brown on Friday afternoon (April 28) along with a caption of himself in a Ravens uniform. Soon after Brown made his claim, the jokes started flying. Mostly about the Raven’s organization probably likely not being aware that he was joining the squad.

To say Brown’s life has been a rollercoaster since he left the NFL would be an understatement. In the last couple of years he’s showed his junk online, been involved in a standoff with police and was employed by Kanye West’s Donda Sports Agency.

He was also spotted an AFL game, too.

Peep some of the Twitter reactions to Brown’s for now far-fetched claim in the gallery.

What a time.