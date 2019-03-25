Apple’s New Credit Card Steals The Show; Twitter, Scammers and AirPod Wearers React

Today’s Apple Event might have been about it’s new plus subscription services specifically on its TV steaming one but its new Apple Credit Card coming this summer that literally stole the show.

Adding your credit and debit card to the iPhone’s Apple Wallet app is already a thing but the tech company is going to the next level and wants to help you get your financial life together with its new card which is built into the app.

Through Apple Wallet, lucky Apple Cardholders will be able to manage every financial detail keeping track of their purchases via trends and pay your bill. iPhone owners will be able to sign up for the card instantly on their phones and can update their personal information via iMessage. What really stood out is the fact there are no late, annual or international fees, that’s right we said NO FEES, daily 2% cash rewards on all of your purchases, it goes up to 3% on when you purchase Apple Products and very low-interest rate.

The card will be virtual, but for those places that don’t accept virtual cc’s, there will be a physical card option as well. The titanium Magnises inspired card will have your name laser inscribed on it and will have no card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on it making it more secure than any card on the planet.

As you can imagine the internet reacted, AirPod owners are making sure their credit scores are good so they can flex even harder, scammers are coming together to figure out how to crack this code and more. Hit the gallery below to see Twitter’s reaction to Apple/Goldman Sachs new credit card that looks curb credit card fraud altogether.

Photo: Michael Short / Getty