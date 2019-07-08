Take Her Phone: Apryl Jones Put The Game, Shaq, Kevin Durant & More On IG Live Blast [Video]

Apryl Jones seems to be a young woman going through a bit of a moment, this after a video surfaced with the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star putting EVERYONE on blast. Not only did the mother of Omarion’s children say she slept with West Coast rapper The Game, but she also said some NBA stars have been hitting her inbox up too.

Jones, who is rumored to be dating Omarian’s B2K bandmate Fizz, is also allegedly pregnant by him as well. In the video, she said that Paul Pierce, Kevin Durant, and Shaquille O’Neal have all slide in her DMs. She also adds in the video that Game sent her a Mother’s Day message along with Nate Robinson, and says A$AP Rocky also tried to bag her.

Yikes.

Check out the video below and keep scrolling to peep the Twitter reactions.

—

Photo: WENN