A$AP Ferg’s Celebrates 30th Birthday With Private Dinner Hosted By Hennessy

A$AP Ferg celebrated the big 3-Oh in style. The Harlem rapper feted his 30th birthday party with a private dinner hosted by Hennessy.

The festivities went down at Legacy Records in New York City on October 25, 2018. One of the notables in attendance was Harlem royalty Dapper Dan. Also in attendance was Ferg’s longtime girlfriend (and maybe wife) Renell Medrano.

Those in attendance were sipping on special cocktail called the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Uptown cooked by A$AP Ferg that features X.O on ice.

Check out photos from the “Plain Jane” rapper’s night in the gallery.

Photos: Hennessy