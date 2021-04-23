Swirl Wit U: Ashanti Posts Photo Of Alleged White Boo, Snowball’s Chance In Hell Twitter Upset

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti is one of the most beautiful women on the planet and if you’ve ever been on her Instagram page, you’ll know that fact is proven true in each glamorous post after the next. In a recent set of photos from vacation, the R&B songstress flicked it up with a white man that Twitter has already married her off to, but the reactions are coming from folks who never had a snowball’s chance in hell are especially telling.

The Long Island native was in Cancún with friends and once again showed off another stunning outfit and look as she’s known to do. While there were some photos of her with the crew, the photo of the unnamed white man and Ashanti obviously has the people talking.

Ashanti has kept her love life secret for the most part, with most knowing of her long relationship with rapper Nelly. Since then, Ashanti hasn’t been romantically linked with a partner so it’s fair to see why so many folks are trying to get to the bottom of this modern-day mystery despite it being none of anyone’s business.

If the reaction from social media is any indication, folks are legitimately in their feelings about the possibility that Ashanti is dating period, much less if the person is white or not. As it stands, the sultry 40-year-old beauty can date whomever she pleases and we’ll just have to deal with it.

But much of the hoopla may be over nothing as one Instagram comment eluded to the fact that the man in the photo was the host of the establishment and not a hot date. However, the damage has been done and the reactions are unusually over the top.

We’ve got some of the reactions below.

—

Photo: WENN