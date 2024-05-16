Subscribe
Technology

Gamers Clap Back At Trolls Calling ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ “Disrespectful” & “Historically Inaccurate” Because It Features Yasuke, A Black Samurai

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
'Assassin's Creed Shadows' Black Samurai Brings Out Racist Trolls

Source: Ubisoft / Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Instead of celebrating getting what looks to be a new and exciting entry into the Assassin’s Creed franchise with Shadows, people are focused on the game being described as “woke” and “disrespectful” because of its two main protagonists, Naoe and Yasuke.

Ubisoft excitedly unveiled the story trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, originally named Assassin’s Creed Red. The game will take the franchise to 16th-century Japan and feature Yasuke, historically considered Japan’s first Black samurai, who has met several prominent figures in Japanese history as a playable character.

There was also a Netflix animated series about Yasuke starring LaKeith Stanfield, and he’s made appearances in both Nioh video games.

The other playable character, Naoe, is described as an adept shinobi assassin from the Iga Province.

Haters Gonna Hate

During the excitement about the game’s announcement, plenty of comments called it “woke” because Assassin’s Creed Shadows features a Black man and a Japanese woman as the main protagonists.

Some went as far as to accuse Ubisoft of being “disrespectful” because Yasuke, a Black samurai, depiction in the game is not “historically accurate” and is a product of DEI.

One Black user on X pointed out how his excitement to play as Yasuke led to him being met with racist responses under Ubisoft’s official post for the game.

In response to the hate the game is getting, gamers point out other moments when white men have appeared in movies and games with feudal Japanese settings, like 2003’s The Last Samurai starring Tom Cruise, most recently, FX’s historical series Shogun and Team Ninja’s 2017 game Nioh.

Others are also calling bullsh*t on the “historical accuracy” arguments.

Trolls are going to be trolls.

We can’t wait to happily play as Yasuke and Naoe when Assassin’s Creed Shadows drops on November 15.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Exactly

2. Lol, bingo

3. Mmmhmmmm

4. A thread full of gems

5. Got em

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Assassin's Creed HHW Gaming Ubisoft
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
NFL: FEB 14 Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade
News

Harrison Butker’s Anti-LGBTQ Commencement Speech Rebuked By NFL

Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview
News

Lil Baby Video Set Erupts In Gunfire, 3 Injured

Soulja Boy World Tour - Atlanta, GA
News

Soulja Boy Walks Back Metro Boomin Insults

Assassin's Creed Shadows 10 items
Technology

Gamers Clap Back At Trolls Calling ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ “Disrespectful” & “Historically Inaccurate” Because It Features Yasuke, A Black Samurai

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM
Celebrity

Co-Defendants Dropped From Rodney Lil Rod’ Jones’ Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Diddy

House of the Dragon
News

Peep The Latest Trailer For The 2nd Season Of ‘House Of The Dragon’

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close