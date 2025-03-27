It Took Marvel Studios Five Hours & Plenty of Chairs To Annouce ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Cast, X Had Jokes

'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast Annoucment Sparks Memes
Avengers: Doomsday is in production and revealing the highly anticipated comic book movie with a huge cast. X, formerly Twitter, was buzzing when the Marvel Studios account went live, leaving fans wondering what big announcement was coming. Little did they know they were in for five hours of watching chairs with names lined up to reveal who would be in the film. The live stream began at 8 am PT Wednesday with Disney-owned studio slowly revealing each cast member by playing accompanying music associated with their characters while placing down the chairs. Millions of fans tuned in to the 5 hour live stream in hopes their patience would eventually be rewarded, but nope, it was just chairs, and it also just proved how much of stranglehold Marvel Studios still has on the culture. Out of all of the 27 cast members announced, there was only one person in the exceptionally large soundstage, Robert Downey Jr. himself who was revealed to be playing Dr. Doom in the Russo Brothers directed superhero epic.Marvel Studios did something entirely different by announcing that
Almost Everybody And Their Momma’s Are In Avengers: DoomsdaySome of the names revealed to be in the film should have come as a surprise, especially to those who follow Marvel Studios. Those names include:
- Chris Hemsworth as Thor
- Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman
- Anthony Mackie as Captain America
- Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes
- Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther
- Paul Rudd as Ant-Man
- Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent
- Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / Thing
- Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
- Lewis Pullman as Sentry
- Danny Ramirez as Falcon
- Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch
- David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Winston Duke as M’Baku
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic
- Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom
Glaring OmmissionsThere were some glaring omissions, no Halle Berry Famke Janssen, or Anna Paquin. Also, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were also missing plus, fans couldn’t help but bring up Chris Evans, the original Captain America in the MCU. But chances are high that Kevin Feige has plenty up his sleeve in terms of cameos and other easter eggs when it comes Avengers: Doomsday, so we don’t think these announcements begin to scratch the film’s surface. But, like with the poster reveal for Avengers: Endagame which became a hilarious meme, the cast reveal for Doomsday has also spawned jokes with users on X, formerly Twitter adding random pop culture characters to the film’s cast. Lol bruh. You can always count on social media to deliver some laughs. Hit the gallery below for more reactions to the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal.
