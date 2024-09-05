Azealia Banks Offers Cleotrapa Show Slot Amid Ice Spice Beef
Azealia Banks Announces Show With Cleotrapa Amid Ice Spice Beef
Azealia Banks may have unfairly garnered the disdain of music fans due to her outspoken nature but when she speaks, the world listens intently to the gems she drops when she speaks on social media. Amid the Cleotrapa and Ice Spice beef, Azealia Banks opened up a show slot on Halloween and has chosen a side. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Azealia Banks defended Cleotrapa and took swipes at Ice Spice and her manager, James Rosemond Jr. With Rosemond accusing the “Von Dutch” rapper of clout chasing by raising issues with Ice Spice over alleged mistreatment while serving as her tour support, Banks held nothing back in a series of replies on X that hit their intended marks.
At first, it appeared that Banks fired a shot at either Baby Storme, who is also in the beef mix, or Cleotrapa by writing, “Welp. Baby toad…. looks like I gotta hand this one to ya. . . You got it sis.” The X reply sparked a flurry of angry responses from fans defending Storme and Cleo, with some attempting to slam the trajectory and status of Banks’ career. She immediately made it clear she was on Cleotrapa’s side in a following reply, never addressing the fans who tried to ridicule her. “I was super into the lil’ orphan Annie vibes + her being the only female rapper without a wig/weave. But it is all Hella low budget, the y2k aesthetic was amiss plus I absolutely adore Cleo…….. oh well poor dat,” Banks wrote. To further stamp her support, Banks shared that she’s set to host a show next month on Halloween in New York. “I don’t like how everyone is trying to make cleotrapa look. Any f*cking who @iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at @Terminal5NYC. She will – be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider.. because i have f*cking respect & class,” Banks wrote. With fans of Ice Spice, Clepotrapa, and Azealia Banks invested in all the chatter, we were able to grab some replies from the X platform to share in the gallery below. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash