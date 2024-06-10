Subscribe
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, proved that audiences are still locked in with the pair. As a result, fans are saluting Will Smith for bouncing back from the shocking Oscars slap incident with many saying they never intended to abandon him.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened to $56 million in box office sales in the United States and an additional $48.6 million globally, bringing the total haul to $104.6 million, according to a report from Variety.

There have been rumblings of the lack of huge hits at the theater. Yet, it appears that by most metrics, the buddy-cop action flick is a huge success and proved that audiences have stuck by Will Smith. While Hollywood seemed set on leaving him behind after he slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Oscars two years ago, fans are rallying around him like never before.

The film also highlights the comedic and acting talents of Martin Lawrence, who has to continually assure audiences that he’s in good health while proving he’s still got great onscreen chemistry with Smith. Some reports online suggest that Lawrence, playing the straight man, stole many of the scenes.

Smith also witnessed the warm embrace of his fans in person after secretly attending a premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and revealing to attendees he was in the audience with them the entire time. If the early success of the film isn’t an indicator that fans are back on the side of Will Smith, the interactions with those excited fans certainly stand as confirmation.

On Twitter, fans are praising the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Will Smith. Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Manny Hernandez / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

Bad Boys Film Will Smith
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6
Games

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ Goes Back To The ’90, Out October 25

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League Final 2023/24
News

Jay-Z Slammed For Backing Pennsylvania GOP Voucher Program

MANHATTAN, NY - MAY 23 : Former President Donald Trump greets
News

Rev. Al Sharpton Checks Rep. Byron Donalds On Saying Black Families Thrived Under Jim Crow

2024 BottleRock Napa Valley
News

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down Onstage At Tampa Concert 

FRANCE-CRIME-POLICE
News

Paris Thieves Crash Car Into Chanel Store For Smash And Grab Heist

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere 10 items
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close