Baes & Baddies: Meet Curvy Model Marie Assi
Baes & Baddies: Marie Assi Is Proving That Thick Thighs Save Lives
It’s been a long time since we’ve updated our Baes & Baddies segment but we promise to ramp up our efforts here as the year rolls on. In today’s update, we’re introducing Marie Assi, a curvy model of Ghanaian and Spanish descent currently residing in Spain. From what we gathered online regarding Marie Assi, we can share that she was born in 2002 in Marbella in the South of Spain, a town that boasts famous residents over the years from both the sports and entertainment worlds.
Considering Ms. Assi’s prominent physical attributes, she has worked as an ambassador for the Fashion Nova Curve brand and can be seen on Instagram in various lavish locales showing off her stunning looks and alluring figure. And yes, she has one of “those pages” too if you inquire deeper. For now, check out our latest Baes & Baddies starlet, Marie Assi, in the gallery below. — Photo: Marie Assi / @missassi_
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash