Baes & Baddies: Meet Curvy Model Marie Assi

Baes & Baddies: Marie Assi Is Proving That Thick Thighs Save Lives

Published on January 28, 2025
Marie Assi It’s been a long time since we’ve updated our Baes & Baddies segment but we promise to ramp up our efforts here as the year rolls on. In today’s update, we’re introducing Marie Assi, a curvy model of Ghanaian and Spanish descent currently residing in Spain. From what we gathered online regarding Marie Assi, we can share that she was born in 2002 in Marbella in the South of Spain, a town that boasts famous residents over the years from both the sports and entertainment worlds.
Considering Ms. Assi’s prominent physical attributes, she has worked as an ambassador for the Fashion Nova Curve brand and can be seen on Instagram in various lavish locales showing off her stunning looks and alluring figure. And yes, she has one of “those pages” too if you inquire deeper. For now, check out our latest Baes & Baddies starlet, Marie Assi, in the gallery below.
— Photo: Marie Assi / @missassi_

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

