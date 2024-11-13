Bernice Burgos Claims She Made Millions While Bartending
Bernice Burgos Claims She Made Up To $70K A Night While Bartending, Some Folks On Social Media Say The Math Ain’t Mathing
Bernice Burgos shared some information on her hustle, which took her from being a “startender” to a successful entrepreneur, but some people are not too sure about math regarding the amount of money she made slinging drinks. The 44-year-old social media influencer/ entrepreneur stopped by the Joe Budden Podcast to break bread with the former rapper and his crew of talkers.
During the conversation, Burgos revealed she was making outstanding money as a bartender/bottle girl at the Starlets Gentlemen’s Club in New York City. Burgos said on a good night, she was bringing in $30,000, and on special nights, like her own birthday, she would make $70,000, which is very impressive because that is definitely not the case for all the ladies in her former line of work. The grandmother (yes, she has a granddaughter) revealed she was able to be successful by building “real relationships” with regulars. “I make sure I give you the bottles for $250 when they cost $350. So I’m gonna hustle,” Burgos said. “You don’t gotta tip me now. You tip me later, like throwing money. I was smart.” Burgos also revealed that she had a plan and stuck to it during her three years of making drinks, which Budden revealed during the conversation were “trash.” She stacked her money to start her clothing line and buy a home, and that’s exactly what she accomplished. She also shot down the notion that she made all that money without having to rely solely on her sex appeal, telling Joe Budden and co. that “I don’t do too much,” adding, “I used to be covered with a whole body suit on.”
Social Media Thinks Bernice Burgos Is Full of C A POf course, while some were impressed, a good number of people on social media called C A P, referring back to an old interview on The Breakfast Club in which she said she made $8,000, which is far short of the $30-$70K she claimed to be making. Welp. We have no clue if Bernice Burgos is lying; we’re not big on pocket-watching. You can see more reactions to the interview below.
