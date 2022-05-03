A Run Down of Who Did & Didn’t Understand The Assignment At This Year’s Met Gala

The Met Gala made its triumphant return in 2021 and is back in 2022 to give fashionistas and people on social media something to talk and joke about, thanks in large part to some of the fits celebrities think they got off.
As with previous years of the $35,000 a ticket celebrity spin on Halloween, your favorite actors, musicians, athletes, models, and fashion designers tried their best to stick with the soiree’s theme. This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is a follow-up to 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon in Fashion” theme, but this time focus was on America’s “Gilded Age.”
The dress code for Monday night’s (Apr.2) spectacle was “gilded glamour, white tie,” which honestly doesn’t sound too hard to stick with, but you know these celebs like to make things difficult when it comes to dressing for the Met Gala.
The theme, while sounding simple, was met with some criticism because it focuses on a time after the Civil War in United States history that wasn’t favorable for people who were not white. It was also quite fitting that Gala happened with the news of a draft leak confirming the US Supreme Court is voting to overturn Roe v Wade, which could lead to 26 states banning abortion.
But, of course, let’s focus on these celebs who showed up, and yes, they went out of their way to not follow the theme, giving Twitter users plenty to react about and birthing many memes that we can use until the next Met Gala.
Hip-Hop Wired decided to round up the celebs who understood the assignment despite not being on the theme and those who failed miserably.
You can peep the looks in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty
1. Russell Westbrook has been throwing up bricks all season, but this look was a swish.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Russell Westbrook attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,russell westbrook,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
2. Ariana DeBose never lets us down.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Ariana DeBose attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,ariana debose,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
3. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was in his bag with this look.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) vertical,photography,celebrities,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,fashion,gala,annual event,shoe,bow tie,tuxedo,red carpet event,shirt,leather,boot,gold colored,waistcoat,lace-up,art museum,black boot,leather boot,white shirt,the costume institute,tail coat,thom browne – designer label,white color,black color,yahya abdul-mateen ii,tuxedo suit,in america: an anthology of fashion
4. Teyana Taylor and Normani looked absolutely amazingSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Winnie Harlow attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,new york city,two people,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,teyana taylor,the costume institute,winnie harlow,in america: an anthology of fashion
5. Megan Thee Stallion put on for the hottiesSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,megan thee stallion,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
6. Future flopped hard with this fit.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Future attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,silver colored,tuxedo,shirt,embroidery,glove,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,double breasted,future – rapper,black shirt,the costume institute,tail coat,silver glove,hugo boss,black color,peaked lapel,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
7. Alicia Keys looks amazing, Swizz Beatz’s fit was not the za za zaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,hat,new york city,satin,sequin,fashion,gala,annual event,alicia keys,shoe,bow tie,baseball cap,embroidery,swizz beatz,pants,sheath dress,crystal,velvet,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,silk,cream colored,black shoe,wool,black pants,ralph lauren – designer label,bomber jacket,the costume institute,black hat,black color,tuxedo pants,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,cape – garment,tuxedo jacket,loafer,velvet slippers,in america: an anthology of fashion
8. Lizzo understood the assignment.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,lizzo – musician,in america: an anthology of fashion
9. NORMANI!!!!Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Normani attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,normani – singer,in america: an anthology of fashion
10. Stormzy looking very clean.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Stormzy attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,stormzy,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
11. Jodie Turner-SMith and her husband Joshua Jackson slayed together.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,joshua jackson – actor,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,jodie turner-smith,in america: an anthology of fashion
12. NYC Mayor Eric Adams is an op, but a broken clock is right twice a day and we appreciate the fit.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Eric Adams and Tracey Collins attend “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,eric adams – politician,in america: an anthology of fashion
13. Cardi B looking absolutely golden.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Cardi B attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,new york city,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,cardi b,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
14. Gunna got a fit off.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Gunna attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,gunna – rapper,in america: an anthology of fashion
15. Nicki Minaj with a huge miss. Also, what is with the cap?Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Nicki Minaj attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,nicki minaj – performer,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion
16. The refs during the Boston Celtics game don’t know who Jack Harlow is, but we sure do, good fit.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Jack Harlow attends “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,gala,annual event,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,jack harlow,in america: an anthology of fashion
17. Kid Cudi with the custom Kenzo and deliveredSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kid Cudi attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,embellishment,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,new york city,looking at camera,blue,well-dressed,fashion,gala,annual event,ruffled,suit,multi colored,incidental people,shoe,bow tie,shirt,floral pattern,full suit,leather,boot,kenzo,ankle boot,kid cudi,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,make-up,black boot,leather boot,white shirt,the costume institute,blue suit,white color,black color,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,cape – garment,cuff – sleeve,in america: an anthology of fashion
18. anderson .paak really loves this wig. This fit is ummmmm interestingSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Anderson .Paak attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,smiling,sunglasses,fashion,gala,annual event,incidental people,art museum,met costume institute benefit gala,the costume institute,anderson paak,metropolitan museum of art – new york city,in america: an anthology of fashion