Politics

Beyoncé Appearing With Kamala Harris In Houston, Xitter Is Lit

Published on October 24, 2024
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Beyoncé will be appearing with Kamala Harris in Houston on Friday, October 25. The music icon will be performing. The Washington Post first reported that Beyoncé would be linking up with Harris on the campaign trail and will be appearing with her mother Tina Knowles, and Country music legend Willie Nelson, too.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js This pending official endorsement from Queen Bey was inevitable. While Donald Trump’s music selection usually ends up with cease and desist letters, Beyoncé co-signed the Harris Walz campaign’s use of her 2016 song “Freedom” as a rallying cry. With less than two weeks to the election Harris is pulling out all the stop’s and Bey’s participation is looking legit, unlike her rumored appearance at the Democratic National Convention. In reality, Beyoncé was never scheduled to attend the DNC. Also, Bey just dropped a new fragrance.
As you could have guessed, the Bey Hive is going crazy on X (formerly known as Twitter). Don’t take our word for it, see below. This is a developing story. 

Beyonce Vice President Kamala Harris

