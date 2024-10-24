Beyoncé Appearing With Kamala Harris In Houston, Xitter Is Lit
Washington Post first reported that Beyoncé would be linking up with Harris on the campaign trail and will be appearing with her mother Tina Knowles, and Country music legend Willie Nelson, too.Beyoncé will be appearing with Kamala Harris in Houston on Friday, October 25. The music icon will be performing. The
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js This pending official endorsement from Queen Bey was inevitable. While Donald Trump’s music selection usually ends up with cease and desist letters, Beyoncé co-signed the Harris Walz campaign’s use of her 2016 song “Freedom” as a rallying cry. With less than two weeks to the election Harris is pulling out all the stop’s and Bey’s participation is looking legit, unlike her rumored appearance at the Democratic National Convention. In reality, Beyoncé was never scheduled to attend the DNC. Also, Bey just dropped a new fragrance. As you could have guessed, the Bey Hive is going crazy on X (formerly known as Twitter). Don’t take our word for it, see below. This is a developing story.
BREAKING: Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Harris at her event in Houston, Texas on Friday and is set to perform. pic.twitter.com/DM0U8X8VgW— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 24, 2024
