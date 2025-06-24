Forever I Love Atlanta Set: Birthday Bash ATL Honors Young Dro, Yung LA & More

The biggest moment of the night? No doubt the “Forever I Love Atlanta” set. It was a full-on tribute to the OGs who laid the foundation for the city’s rap game. When Young Dro, Yung LA, Roscoe Dash, and Shop Boyz hit the stage, the whole arena went crazy. ATL showed love, and the legends gave it right back. Roscoe Dash came out first, getting the crowd lit with his classics, followed by Shop Boyz who brought the house down with “Party Like a Rockstar.”

The real turning point was when Yung LA stepped up and dropped his verse on “Ain’t I.” The second that beat dropped, State Farm Arena sang word.for.word.

Phones were in the air, people rapping every line, the energy was too lit. Then came Young Dro, cool as ever, with that signature polo on, and rocked the stage. Dro kept the momentum rolling, reminding everybody why he’s still one of ATL’s finest. The whole set was a salute to all the legends that put a stamp in southern Hip-Hop. The “Forever I Love Atlanta” wasn’t just a set name; it really is a lifestyle for those from the Peach State. Birthday Bash ATL 2025 embodied that slogan loud and clear. ATL pulled up for its legends, and the city stood tall.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Being the 29th Birthday Bash, this year was a serious preview of what’s to come. With the 30th anniversary on deck in 2026, fans are expecting even more surprises, epic reunions, and historic moments. If this year was fire, next year’s gonna be legendary.