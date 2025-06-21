Best Of Birthday Bash ATL 2025 Featuring GloRilla & Friends
Best Moments Of Birthday Bash ATL 2025 Featuring GloRilla & Friends
Birthday Bash ATL 2025 was the place to be this summer, bringing out some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop along with the next generation of stars.
Headlining the show was Grammy-nominated and award-winning rapper GloRilla, who lit up the stage with her high-energy performance and crowd-favorite hits. She showed everyone why she’s one of the top names in Hip-Hop right now. The lineup was stacked with heavy hitters like Offset, who brought serious Atlanta energy, plus Bossman Dlow, Kash Doll, Big Boogie, and Future’s newest signees, AMG Twinz.
Every artist brought their A-game, and the crowd was hyped from start to finish.
One of the most exciting parts of the night was the “FOREVER I LOVE ATLANTA” set. It was a special moment that paid tribute to some of the ATL legends who helped shape the city’s unique Hip-Hop sound. The crowd went wild as Young Dro, Yung LA, J Money, Trinidad James, and Rich Kidz hit the stage. It was a throwback vibe that reminded everyone just how strong Atlanta’s music roots are. Newer artists also got a chance to shine. Pluto, who’s been blowing up with the viral hit “Whim Whammiee,” had everyone singing along to what’s already being called the song of the summer.
AMG Twinz also made their mark, showing why Future chose them to join his label.
Radio host Fly Guy DC brought together a special group of rising stars who are already buzzing online. Bunna B had the crowd vibing with his track “Bunna Summa,” and Saint Lamaar showed off his new sound called “YN R&B,” where he flips old-school R&B into something fresh. Big YBA, who’s been getting a lot of love lately, had a strong performance, and Bankroll Ni closed out the set with “I’m So ATL,” a TikTok favorite that had the whole place repping the city.
Birthday Bash ATL 2025 proved once again why it’s the biggest Hip-Hop concert of the summer. From legendary names to the hottest new talent, the show gave fans everything they came for — great music, big moments, and a full celebration of the ATL sound.
