Don Goes Ham On The Ceiling, Sky Throws A Chair, Twitter Reacts To #BlackInkCrew Xmas Special & Season Finale

Black Ink Crew’s seventh season has come to an end, and as you should expect it went out in all its ratchet glory last night on VH1.

Before we get to the mess that was Young Bae’s wedding or lack thereof we should say, we were given the ratchet gift of both Black Ink reality show franchises coming together. It was a night of twerking and reliving the most ridiculous moments that happened on both shows. The mood was jolly until Don went ham on the “tattoo shop’s” ceiling because his moment where he got caught slipping and posted it on his own Snapchat account made the countdown.

It took all of VH1’s security staff and his cast members to cool him down before he left his wife after the eye-opening act of aggression that had folks worried about Ashley.

Okay enough about that, now onto Black Ink Crew’s season finale. Last week, the episode ended with Teddy and Ceaser jumping poor Alex who didn’t even want to be there in the first place. Last night’s episode picks up with the aftermath with everyone leaving the hall where the Bride and Groom-less wedding rehearsal was taking place. Teddy’s cowardly behavior earned him a damaged finger and Alex a speed knot from the unsuspected attack.

Everyone got the hell out of the dodge when the police were called in, Alex and Donna left and later linked up with Oh Sh*t and his wife to recap the night and shamed their former coworkers. The moment viewers were all waiting for though was the return of Sky. The show’s firecracker showed up from Miami to the Westchester mansion wearing nothing but a full-length fur and a bikini so you should have already known she was going to act a damn fool.

She was not too happy because none of the people she invited showed up to her boutique’s grand opening and she let them know by throwing her luggage across the room. Eventually, Sky and her former boss talked, and an understanding was established and the “brother and sister” reconciled. Keep in mind Donna, Alex and Oh Sh*t spoke with Ceaser the same way, and we saw how he reacted towards them.

With Sky now back to normal it’s time to focus on the wedding again. Unfortunately, there is a significant issue looming with the Groom. Rob’s father suddenly passed away resulting in Bae’s fiancé having a panic attack and her having to rush back home to him. While everyone is waiting for the wedding to begin, Young Bae’s mom is forced to deliver the bad news that her daughter isn’t coming, but the problem is she can’t speak English. Thank goodness one of Ceaser’s new recruits was able to translate and explain that Ceaser’s “daughter” will not be coming but Bae’s mom feels a wedding should still take place.

So who fills in for the missing bride and groom? Newly official couple Teddy and Tati. We are witness to one of the most ratchet unions ever, and everyone loves it except Sky. After 8 Henny’s Sky has had enough and launches a chair at the couple objecting because her and Teddy made a marriage pact. The struggle Pastor has had enough, after the ceremony he quickly leaves. Sky, Teddy, and Tati eventually hash things out but we know that won’t last long and season 7 comes to a close.

You can peep all the reactions to nonsense in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital