This Ain’t It: Alec Baldwin Says “Black People Love Him”, Black Twitter Say “Nah”

Another day, another white celebrity saying some headass nonsense. Professional Donald Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin apparently thinks Black people love him because of his roasts of Trump but Black Twitter quickly reminded him that is not the case with an emphatic NAH.

Alec Baldwin’s talk show is set to debut on ABC next week, and this is definitely not the press he wants coming his way.

Baldwin invited himself to the cookout and brought potato salad with raisins, but he was denied entry swiftly. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was clearly feeling himself a bit too much and let his portrayal of the tangerine menace on Saturday Night Live get to his head. He let go head-scratching statements such as he believes Black folks love him because of the portrayals of the “President” and believes that black people are afraid of Trump.

“I don’t know how to say this, and I don’t want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off. Ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me.”

“Everywhere I go, black people, go crazy,” he continued. “I think it’s because they’re most afraid of Trump. I’m not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, ‘This is going to be bad for black folks.”

Just as loud and wrong as he wants to be. Twitter didn’t waste no time reminding the actor that he is indeed not the subject of our thoughts and also we are not afraid of Trump. Hit the gallery below to see all the reactions Black Twitter sent to the former 30 Rock star that he got too much dip on his chip.

—

Photo: picture alliance / Getty