Pretends To Be Shocked: Atlanta “Blacks For Trump” Event Lacked Melanin, But Had Plenty of White Folks In Attendance

Published on June 27, 2024

Blacks For Trump Event In Atlanta Lacked Actual Black People

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty / Blacks For Trump

Two of Donald Trump’s few favorite Black people, Rep. Byron Donalds  (R-FL) and his former HUD secretary, the sleepwalking brain surgeon Ben Carson, headlined a “Black Americans for Trump” event in Atlanta, and no surprise, it was full of white people.

Per Raw Story, via The New Republic’s Talia Janes reporting, the latest jig, aka a Blacks for Trump event, was a massive bust in getting Black people to attend.

The event went down at Rocky’s, a Black-owned barbershop in Atlanta, Georgia. Jane’s report mentions that Trump didn’t even bother to show up in all of his felonious glory, instead opting to call into the event, so that should tell you how unserious he is about reaching out to Black voters.

Trump got on the phone and boasted about tax cuts for businesses, something Black people and a majority of his white supporters wouldn’t even benefit from because they are not in the 1%.

The orange menace also bragged about his struggle mugshot during his phone call. But what took the cake was the fact there were not that many Black people in attendance, but a “sea of white people.”

Per Raw Story:

“The roundtable setup featured Representative (and Trump V.P. wannabe) Byron Donalds, former Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Representative Wesley Hunt in attendance,” she writes. “The seats were positioned in a semi-arc facing a gaggle of cameras and sea of white people, and everyone looks abundantly unenthused to be there.”

Jane goes on to explain how the Atlanta event was just one of a string of failed Black voter outreach efforts.

What was even more hilarious was writer/journalist Michael Harriot pointing out there is still a photo of former President Barack Obama hanging in the shop.

This event is just the latest lame attempt to pilfer the Black vote with lazy tactics. With the help of a Black conservative activist, Trump staged a stop at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A restaurant.

He also staged an appearance at a Harlem bodega where he was greeted by more whites than Blacks, gasp.

Of course, there were those trash Trump sneakers that he also claimed were his way of connecting with the Black community.

The man is never beating the racist allegations.

You can see more reactions to this latest mess in the gallery below.

