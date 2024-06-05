Subscribe
News

Bob Costas Calls Out The Hipocrisy Regarding The Media Coverage For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Bob Costas Calls Out Biased Angel Reese/Caitlin Clark Coverage

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty / Angel Reese / Alyssa Thomas

White legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas said the quiet but undeniable thing out loud regarding the coverage of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA was looking forward to a fantastic year thanks to its exciting rookie class led by players Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cordosa, and Cameron Brink. Instead, since the 2024 season tipped off, there have been waves of toxic conversations and awful takes.

People, specifically men, have looked very weird after Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter’s hard foul/cheap shot on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark over the weekend.

Since Clark’s arrival into the WNBA, many believe she has been the victim of hard fouls and, while not benefiting from any whistles.

Speaking with CNN’s Abby Phillip, Bob Costas accurately pointed out that energy for Clark following the hard fouls she receives has yet to be seen for Angel Reese, and it’s because of the obvious fact that she is a Black woman and the incidents are “Black on Black.”

Costas was referring to an incident in particular: Connecticut Suns player Alyssa Thomas grabbed Reese by the neck, slamming her to the court, resulting in a flagrant two foul and her ejection from the game.

Per TMZ Sports:

“The reason why that doesn’t spark as much conversation isn’t just that Caitlin Clark is a bigger star than Alyssa Thomas,” Costas said on CNN on Monday. “It’s because it’s a Black on Black incident and you don’t have that dynamic that people can comment on, yes, but also exaggerate and make the entire story sometimes.”

Costas further pointed out that he’s seen other rookies receive the same treatment Clark is experiencing in other sports, but the caveat is Clark is a white superstar in a predominately Black sport.

Former ESPN First Take moderator and Sportscenter anchor Cari Champion echoed Costas’ sentiments, adding that nobody cared about the women of the W getting physical with each other because it was only “women of a certain color.”

Since Clark arrived in the WNBA, the discourse on sports media has been out of control. It was so bad that Monica McNutt checked Stephen A. Smith about his WNBA coverage, or lack thereof, on the show.

You can see more reactions to Bob Costas’s statement about what we already knew in the gallery below.

1. Exactly

2. On a constant loop

3. Our sentiments exactly

4. Facts

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

RELATED TAGS

Angel Reese wnba
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Mexico City Red Carpet
News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

The Millers Wrap Party at the Levi's Haus
News

De La Soul Doc ‘Chapter 3’ Set To Livestream This Friday

Corey Harris x Zoom
News

Man Who Called Into Zoom Hearing Driving On Suspended License Speaks Out, Owed An Apology?

Venom: The Last Dance
News

Venom Out? Peep The First Trailer For ‘Venom: The Last Dance’

Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Sunrise, FL 10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Rosé

WNBA: MAY 25 Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky 12 items
News

Bob Costas Calls Out The Hipocrisy Regarding The Media Coverage For Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark

Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close