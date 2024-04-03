Subscribe
Sports

Emmanuel Acho Delivers Awful Take About Angel Reese, X Goes At His Manicured Fade

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

LSU v Iowa

Emmanuel Acho, currently a sports analyst and a former professional athlete, is certainly qualified to speak on the happenings of the sports world. However, the former NFL linebacker delivered an awful take that he tried to dress up nicely regarding Angel Reese, and many of Acho’s peers are checking him while other fans are going at his well-manicured fade.

In a now-viral clip shared to social media, Emmanuel Acho, 33, appeared on his Fox Sports 1 program SPEAK to discuss Angel Reese and LSU falling to Caitlin Clark and Iowa during the NCAA Women’s Elite 8 games this past Monday (April 1). While Reese was doing her best while being reportedly hobbled by an injury, LSU fell to Iowa behind the scoring explosion from Clark.

In the postgame press conference, Reese, 21, tearfully explained that after her team defeated Iowa last year for the championship, the vitriol she’s experienced since that epic contest has been too much to bear.

“I’ve been through so much,” Reese said. “I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times. Death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been so many things.”

Despite this, Acho found it necessary to deliver what he framed as a “gender neutral and racially indifferent” —which doesn’t make any sense because you’re discussing a women’s basketball tournament contest featuring a Black woman who is a superstar opposite a white woman who is considered the next great hope for the game. That alone negates the low shot Acho took at Reese’s experience by comparing her tears to that of the animated character, Courage the Cowardly Dog.

People with far more access to Emmanuel Acho have checked him on his dressing down of Angel Reese and the accomplishments of her team. Others are dragging Acho’s name through the mud while others are muting his entire name from their feeds. What’s worse is that the MAGA nuts and closet racists loved the take because of course they did.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

RELATED TAGS

Angel Reese Emmanuel Acho fox sports
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Featured Session: Def Jam Renewed: The Hip-Hop Legend's Next 40 Years - Conference - SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals
Technology

Chuck D, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Bob Marley Estate & 200+ Sign Open Letter Highlighting AI Use In The Music Industry

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA
News

Ex-Donda Academy Employee Sues Ye Over Antisemitic Outbursts

Patrick McMullan Archives
News

Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter

4th Annual BET Awards - Red Carpet
News

Pusha-T Believes Chad Hugo’s Lawyer Wanting To “Drain Chad’s Pockets” As The Reasoning Behind Neptunes Name Rights Legal Dispute

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" 12 items
Sports

Emmanuel Acho Delivers Awful Take About Angel Reese, X Goes At His Manicured Fade

Rolling Loud California 2024
News

Sexyy Red “Get It Sexy,” Kurupt ft. Kokane “Microphone Fiend” & More | Daily Visuals 4.2.24

Trending Stories
Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close