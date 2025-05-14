Boosie Badazz Stupidly Believes Cassie Enjoyed Diddy Freak Offs
Nobody Asked Him, But Unsurprisingly, Problematic Boosie Badazz Defends Diddy, Stupidly Claims Cassie Enjoyed Alleged “Freak Offs”
Boosie Badazz to deliver a hit record nowadays, but you can damn sure bet on him delivering some heada** opinions on matters. Nobody asked Boosie Badazz what he thought about Diddy’s situation, but that isn’t stopping the “Wipe Me Down” rapper from sharing his thoughts.You can’t count on
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Louisiana rapper dropped easily one of the dumbest takes about Cassie and Diddy ahead of the mogul’s former girlfriend taking the stand in his high-profile case. “IF ANYTHING, THIS SHOULD BE A DOMESTIC ABUSE CASE NOT A SEX TRAFFICKING CASE,” Boosie said on the social media platform. “SHE ENJOYED THE WILD SEX PARTIES N THE EXTRAVAGANT GIFTS ON THE BACKEND. ALL OF THESE YEARS OF SEX PARTIES N YOU MEAN TO TELL ME SHE DIDNT ENJOY IT .IM CONVINCED SHE ENJOYED IT . IM PRETTY SURE SHE CAME DURING THOSE FREAK OFFS.” He stupidly added, “IT WAS A LIFESTYLE! THIS WAS CONSENSUAL SHE WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND. TRYING TO GIVE SOMEONE LIFE N PRISON FOR THIS IS BULLSH*T!” This isn’t the first time rapper put on his cape for the allegedly egregiously horny and now disgraced Bad Boy general. “I feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE ‘FLEW B****ES OUT FOR 3 SOMES,” the Louisiana rapper typed. “HE JUST FREAKIER WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX?,” Boosie said following Diddy’s arrest last September.
Social Media Reminds Boose Badazz That He Is A Trash IndividualAs expected, social media quickly dragged Boosie, reminding him of his questionable behavior regarding his minor son and nephew. “He’s the same one who hired women to perform sex acts on his minor sons. I am not surprised he’s defending this,” one person wrote in response to Boosie’s thoughts on Diddy. Another person wrote, “Every defense is a confession.” Where’s the lie? We wished Boosie would just shut the hell up. Nothing good ever comes out of his mouth. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
