Brooklyn Nets Reveal Notorious BIG Inspired Uniforms & New JetBlue Aircraft [Photos]

The Brooklyn Nets are showing off their elite level accouterments. Yesterday (Nov. 1), the NBA team officially unveiled a new Nets branded JetBlue aircraft as well as their City Edition jerseys inspired by the late, great Notorious B.I.G.

JetBlue is the official aircraft of the Brooklyn Nets and the new Airbus A320 livery made its debut at JetBlue’s Hangar in New York City’s JFK International Airport. Dubbed “BK Blue,” has design flourishes that pay homage to the BK borough with nods to the streets, art and Hip-Hop. Dipped in the Nets black and white color scheme, the franchises logo is featured on the tail, the Brooklyn Bridge and their Barclays Center home is emblazoned on the body while “Spread Love” is featured on the underbelly.

At the unveiling, the Nets held a fashion show to properly unveil their Nike NBA City Edition uniforms and apparel. Each NBA squad gets a City Edition (i.e. the Timberwolves’ pays respect to the late Prince) and Brooklyn’s pays due to rapper Biggie Smalls.

The uniform features a multi-color “Brooklyn Camo” pattern which clearly takes it cues from the Coogie sweaters Biggie loved to wear. In this case, the trim and piping is said to “represent the cultural diversity in the borough” per the Nets. True indeed.

Check out detailed images JetBlue’s Nets branded plane and their City Edition uniforms in the gallery.