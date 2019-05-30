‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Drops In October, Looks Like Cinematic Crack [Video]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops in October. Yes, it is a new one—not the OG 2007 version—confusing, but it’s true.

Today (May 30), we got the reveal trailer for the latest installment of the first person shooter mega franchise and it looks like cinematic crack, no hyperbole. That’s thanks to a new engine that delivers crispy cinematography that we’ll just copy and past from the press release for the sake of clarity:

The new technology utilizes the latest advancements in visual engineering, including a physically-based material system allowing for state of the art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile based streaming system, new PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, 4K HDR, DirectX Raytracing (PC) and more as well as a new GPU geometry pipeline. Spectral rendering delivers thermal heat radiation and infrared identification for both thermal and night-vision in-game imaging. The technical investment provides a cutting edge animation and blend shape system, while the new suite of audio tools supports full Dolby ATMOS, on supported platforms, along with the latest in audio simulation effects.

Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, the all-new title will be out October 25—on all platforms (PS4, Xbox & PC), and you can start pre-ordering today.

“This is an all-new Modern Warfare reimagined in every way,” said Dave Stohl, co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward, via a press statement. “We are creating an emotionally charged experience that’s inspired by the headlines in the world today, where the rules are grey and battle lines are blurred. Players will join a varied cast of international special forces and freedom fighters in gripping and heart-pounding missions through iconic European cities and volatile expanses of the Middle East. It’s intense, it’s exciting, and we can’t wait for our fans to play this October.”

Also on deck is crossplay (you’ll be able to drop cat playing on Xbox when you’re on your PS4, for example) and no more Season Passes in favor of free content. Can’t be mad at it.

Okay, so, when can we see the multiplayer trailer, though?

Watch the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reveal trailer below. Check out details pics below, too.