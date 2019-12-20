Twitter Is Dragging Camila Cabello Back To Havana For Old Headass Racist Posts

Camila Cabello is going to be apologizing for a long time. The former Fifth Harmony member is currently feeling the wrath of Twitter after old headass racist Tumblr posts she shared during her teen years resurfaced.

On her page old page that went by the name “vous-etess-belle,” she shared some pretty dumb posts that racially mocked African Americans and Asian people with ridiculous stereotypes. One post even made fun of Hip-Hop music using a meme that featured Lil Wayne.

A Twitter user that goes by the handle @motivatefenty happily re-shared all of the old posts reminding those who already knew about them and exposing her Cabello’s problematic tendencies to those who had no idea.

exposing camila cabello‘s racist and downright disturbing tumblr reblogs: a thread — 🌉 || fan account (@motivatefenty) December 17, 2019

Cabello caught wind of all of the backlash she was receiving and issued an apology for the posts via Twitter stating she is “deeply ashamed” and that “she will regret it forever.”

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now.”

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

This isn’t the first time she was forced to apologize for her past racist behavior. Back in 2016, she tried to make amends by showing love to the Black Lives Matter movement, donating money to different charities, and supporting the Dreamers.

But that didn’t stop people from revealing that Cabello also ran a mock Twitter account named “Ratchet and Sassy,” where she shamelessly used the n-word. Cabello also infamously used the slur to describe her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani and apologized for it back in 2013, calling her behavior at the time “immature.”

Normani and Cabello are both on good terms now, but in the same week, we have seen Donald Trump impeached, A$AP Rocky’s struggle sex tape, Steph Curry’s alleged nudes we could be witnessing the canceling of Camilla Cabello. To make matters even worse, Cabello’s pop star boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, also apologized for “racially insensitive” social posts he has used in the past, according to CBS News.

Maybe that’s what brought the two pop stars together. Anyway hit the gallery below to see what the internet had to say about Camila Cabello.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty