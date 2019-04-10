Candace Owens Coons It Up For White Nationalism, Twitter Drags Her By Her Ashy Sew-In

President Donald Trump defender and conservative coon cricket Candace Owens once again donned her tap shoes and dancing on the one and the three. Owens’ latest gaffe in the name of being a Black conservative after stating that Democrats are blowing the issue of race out of proportion all while caping really hard for white nationalism during a congressional hate crime hearing

The Hill reports:

Conservative commentator Candace Owens on Tuesday blasted a House hearing on white nationalism and hate crimes, claiming Democrats on the panel were focused on “fear-mongering, power and control” rather than on the issue of racism.

“We’re hearing [terms like ‘white nationalism’] sent around today because what they want to say is that brown people want to be scared, which seems to be the narrative that we hear every four years ahead of a presidential election,” Owens, communications director at conservative group Turning Point USA, said during her opening remarks.

Owens was invited to testify by GOP lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee in Tuesday’s hearing.

Owens, whose 74-year-old grandfather sat behind her during the hearing, said he “grew up in an America where words like ‘racism’ and ‘white nationalism’ held real meaning under the Democratic Party’s Jim Crow laws.”

Because Owens is too dumb to realize that everything is recorded these days, Rep. Ted Lieu played back a tape of her essentially saying that Adolf Hitler was a pretty cool guy who just wanted his country to be great much like that Orange Lord Of Chaos America elected into office.

Watching Candace Owens squirm when her fangirling Hitler was played back to her face is marvelous.pic.twitter.com/zHrKR90sAN — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 9, 2019

Candace Owens got dragged by the stringy ends of her ashy sew-in on Twitter, and we’ve collected the best we could find. Amazingly, President Trump and the rest of MAGA Nation has declared Owens’ appearance at the hearing on Tuesday (April 9) as a victory.

—

Photo: Getty