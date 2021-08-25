Alleged Baltimore Bamma Kimberly Klacik Files Lawsuit Against Straggly-Edged Candace Owens For Defamation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Candace Owens is trending on social media once again but this time it isn’t for some asinine comment about vaccines, masks, or whatever extreme conservative views she parrots. This time, Owens is in the headlines after former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacick filed suit against her for defamation and the reactions are what one should expect.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Klacick, who at least at one time shared some of the same viewpoints as Owens on several points, is seeking $20 million in damages from the conservative pundit after Ownes published an Instagram video over the summer. In the video, Owens claims that Klacik was guilty of campaign fraud, money laundering, and even said she was the manager of a strip club according to a court report.

As a result, Klacik lawsuit notes that she lost a book deal over the claims and that political support from within her party dropped, along with losing a contract with a major vendor after Owens’ video went live on June 22. Owens also stated in the video that Klacick’s Potential Me charity was illegally operated and also made an explosive charge that Klacik was a stripper at a club that her husband owned.

Klacik became known politically after she attempted to run as a Republican Party candidate against Rep. Kweisi Mfmue for his U.S. House of Representatives seat, falling short in her bid as many expected in the notoriously blue state. Klacik had the support of former President Donald Trump, who shared out her campaign video showcasing Klacik in a red dress walking through the streets of Baltimore.

“Baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue‚” Jacob Frenkel, the attorney for Klacik, offered in a statement. “The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum — the power of the courts — to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik’s lawsuit speaks for itself.”

The video that launched the lawsuit is still active on Owens’ page despite several requests and public statements from Klacik to have it taken down.

Given the controversial stances of both women, the reaction to their dustup has garnered little in the way of sympathy on Twitter. We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty