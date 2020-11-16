Candace The Edgeless: Sambo Shifu Candace Owens Catches Supreme Slander After “Manly Men” Harry Styles Jab

Candace Owens has found herself on the business end of ridicule many times over the years, and she’s back in that comfortable seat after her latest utterance. The conservative pundit took aim at Harry Styles’ cover shoot for Vogue in where the singer and songwriter donned dresses, saying that America needs to bring back “manly men.”

Via Twitter, Owens quote tweeted a link to the Styles’ cover story with Vogue for its December issue, making him the magazine’s first-ever male solo star to grace the front page. Styles, known for his fashion and looks, wore a variety of expensive women’s dresses for the lavish photoshoot.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack,” began Owens’ tweet.

“Bring back manly men,” concluded her missive.

We wonder what she thought about Young Thug’s run with dresses. That probably would’ve baked her noodles too.

On Twitter, people began immediately pushing back at Owens’ pointed screed on what men should look like and we’ve got those reactions ready for viewing below.

—

Photo: Getty