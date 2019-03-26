Twitter Loses It After Cardi B Admits To Drugging & Robbing Men

Cardi B is under fire after she went on social media and admitted to drugging and robbing men. The new mom hit up Instagram Live to defend her rise to fame, but what she had to say didn’t go over well.

“N*ggas must’ve forgot, my n*gga, the shit that I did to motherf*cking survive,” she said. “I had to go strip. I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna f*ck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged n*ggas up and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do. Nothing was motherf*cking handed to me, my n*gga. Nothing!”

The internet is now accusing Cardi of being a rapist and comparing the Bronx rapper to Rick Ross, who got dragged after rapping out about drugging women in his song “UOENO.” See reactions below.

Photo: WENN