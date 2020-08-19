WAPParty: The Hotties Rejoice As Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Break Them Off With Cash

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s senses tantalizing single “WAP” is the gift that keeps on giving.

In honor of women’s empowerment while celebrating the success of their single, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announced they are partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate powerful women with a $1 million cash giveaway to 2,000 winners. Both artists announced the cash giveaway aptly called a #WAPparty via their social media accounts.

In a Tweet, Megan announced the dope news stating:

“To all everyone supporting #WAP. We see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

Cardi B followed her up in a separate Tweet:

“y’all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

An official statement describing the contest broke it all down and how women can participate in the giveaway and secure some cash :

“Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App. To celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to the song, Meg and Cardi will be giving back to women in a big way, starting today.”

Once the announcement was made, tweets quickly followed from hotties and fans of Cardi B, who received $500 from the two rappers.

It’s literally WAPsgiving on Twitter right now. You can see more reactions to the #WAPparty giveaway in the gallery below.

