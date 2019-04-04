Carhartt & ’47 Drop New OUTWORK x OUTROOT MLB Hat Collection [Photos]

Fans of Carhartt have been anticipating the annual sports collaboration with ’47, and this year’s collection for Major League Baseball looks to be another must-have for cap collectors. Carhartt and ’47 just dropped its brand-new OUTWORK X OUTROOT MLB hat collection to the masses.

All 30 MLB teams are represented and the hats come in three styles. The ’47 CLEAN UP, ’47 MVP, and ’47 CAPTAIN hats are all clean looks that vary between a solid dark blue cap with a curved or flat brim, and the traditional Carhartt Brown colorway with both curved and flat brims.

Fans who want to cop their caps today can head over to ’47’s website here.

Hit the gallery below to see select images from this exciting and brand-new campaign.

Photo: Carharrt x ’47