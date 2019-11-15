Melo Back: Carmelo Anthony Signs With The Portland Trailblazers, #NBATwitter Chimes In

At 35 years of age, Carmelo Anthony has landed on an NBA team in what might be his last shot to prove he still has something left in the tank. Signing with the Portland Trailblazers, the 10-time NBA All-Star will no doubt provide scoring punch and NBA Twitter had plenty to say about it.

Averaging 24 points over the course of his career in both the regular and playoff seasons, Anthony has bounced between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets the past two seasons after extensive time with the Denver Nuggets to begin his career and several seasons with the New York Knicks.

Recent video footage of Anthony showed the talented scorer showing off his skills in a bid that a team in need of his services would come calling. According to unconfirmed chatter, including from former players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes of the All The Smoke podcast, Anthony was blacklisted around the league.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the nonguaranteed contract will pay Anthony just under $15,000 for each day he’s with the team and will only become fully guaranteed if he’s still on the team after January 7.

We’ve collected some of the reactions of Carmelo Anthony’s signing with the Blazers below.

—

