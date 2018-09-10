Carmelo Anthony x Jordan x Rag & Bone Capsule Collection Unveiled

Carmelo Anthony continues to put his fashion sense to work. He has partnered with both Rag & Bone and Jordan Brand on a new drop.

The NBA All-Star worked with longtime friend Rag & Bone CEO Marcus Wainwright on a new collection. This collaboration is unique as the Brooklyn native decided to spotlight the Jordan XX sneaker, a shoe he feels does not get its’ proper credit.

“I think that it was a bit ahead of its time, but the shoe was always cool,” Anthony explained. “This is a shoe I liked when I saw it, but it didn’t get its fair moment. I wanted to bring it back, rework it and re-introduce it to the market.” Wainwright was aligned with Melo’s decision and approached the task by maintaining the integrity of how silhouette when it was introduced. “I wanted to take something that was essentially iconic, but make it current, maintain the originality of it,” Wainwright added.

The result is two distinct colorways including a sleek black and gum combination and a olive green with orange. These also get an update in terms materials used with Flyknit construction on the upper panel and reflective detailing. Additionally the shoe comes with three interchangeable patches. To pair with the sneakers are a set of t-shirts, in black and army green, that feature a pop orange tape along a black collar.

Carmelo’s rag & bone x Jordan Brand capsule is set to be released in late September.

Photos: Nike