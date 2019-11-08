Celebs Vociferously Drag T.I. For His “Hymen Checking” Ways

The fallout from Clifford T.I. Harris’ revealing that he and his 18-yea-old daughter Deyjah Harris, have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen continues.

Tip’s “hymen checking” comments already resulted in the hosts of the Ladies Like Us podcast to issuing an apology for not “saying more,” and even taking down the episode. Twitter already dragged the “U Don’t Know Me” rapper for filth for the uncalled-for practice to make sure his daughter is still a virgin.

“Right after the birthday, we celebrate . . . usually the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts . . . I put a sticky note on the door, ‘Gyno, tomorrow, 9:30,’ ” he went on in the shocking, now-deleted interview. “I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

Now celebs are chiming in, and they are not too kind to Tip either. His biggest “biggest blunder,” Iggy Azalea used the moment to get at her former mentor in a since-deleted tweet:

“Really, I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him. He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life.”

Other big names such as Chrissy Teigen, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, actress Ellen Barkin, and celebrity gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter schooled the rapper on the myth surrounding the hymen. Even his own daughter disagrees with her father’s “hymen checking” ways, she didn’t comment, but she did like Tweets that called her dad “controlling,” “disgusting,” and “possessive.”

Some celebs are willing to die on the “hymen checking” hill. Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club morning show hosts defended Harris chalking his behavior up to “just being an active father.” Angela Yee disagreed with her co-hosts and was praised for not siding with the nonsense.

Jeezy’s new boo thang, The Real host Jenna Mai bent herself into a pretzel trying to explain why she understands and supports T.I. checking on his daughter’s private area.

This this damn bird really say she approves of serial cheating ignorant misogynistic T.I.'s action of forcing his daughter to go to the OBGYN to check her hymen every year?? Didn't Jeanie Mai say several males in her family sexual controlled her body? pic.twitter.com/Nj6UeK1Jef — Selenesrat (@selenesrat) November 8, 2019

You can peep all of the celeb reactions in the gallery below.

