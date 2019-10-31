Angela Yee Takes Shots At Charlamagne Tha God & Gucci Mane

Things are looking a bit rocky for the relationship between Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God, this after the latter conducted an interview with Gucci Mane that went left. Speaking earlier this week, Yee addressed Gucci’s harsh words towards her and DJ Envy, while also slightly checking her The Breakfast Club co-host for even taking the interview.

On Monday (October 28), Yee visited The Quick Silva Show in Washington, D.C. to chop it up with the host DJ Quick Silva, her Lip Service co-host and 93.9 WKYS personality Lore’l, and WKYS’s Leah Henry. Yee was in town for a D.C. stop of the live Lip Service tour at the Filmore in Silver Spring, Md.

After Henry mentioned the Gucci and Charlamagne interview and the potential issues it stirred up, Yee, pointedly asked if anyone inside the studio would have done the same in allowing a subject to disrespect their co-worker and further express violence towards them.

The discussion regarding the interview starts at around the 5:18-minute mark in the clip below.

—

Photo: The Quick Silva Show