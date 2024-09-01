Subscribe
Technology

Chase Bank Glitch Leaves People With Large Sums of Debt

Chase Bank Glitch Leaving People With Massive Debt For Checks That Their A**es Couldn’t Cash

Published on September 1, 2024
US-BANKING-GOVERNMENT-SVB-SILICON VALLEY

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty / Chase Bank

If it sounds too good to be true, chances are very high it is. Opportunists and scammers are finding out the hard way that check fraud isn’t wavy.
People are suffering heavy financial consequences after attempting to take advantage of the Chase Bank glitch, aka commit check fraud.
Per Complex’s reporting, many are now seeing their bank accounts overdrawn by thousands after trying to expose the glitch that went viral on TikTok by depositing fake checks for large sums of money and immediately withdrawing the funds or seeing money immediately reflected in their accounts because Chase is not flagging the deposited check or large loan applications. The financial institution caught on quickly to the “glitch” and is now leaving the people who thought they got a come up with a large receipt, rendering their bank accounts useless.
If you typed in “Chase Bank glitch” on X, formerly Twitter, you would see actual videos of people running to Chase Bank locations, lined up at ATMs, trying to get their hands on what they thought was “free money.”
You will also see many people sharing screenshots of their accounts and reacting to being financially in the red.
This is not the first time a glitch similar to what Chase experienced over the weekend was exploited, leaving many people jammed up. Cash App users could transfer large sums of money they did not have. Doordash users could order whatever they wanted without being charged. Both companies caught on to what was happening, and people had to pay their large debts. Let this be a lesson to those looking for fast money. The gallery below shows more reactions to the “Chase Bank glitch,” leaving people in financial ruin.

1. Welp

2. Ridiculous

https://twitter.com/ClownWorld_/status/1830006697936707652

3. Bruh

4. Howling

5.

6.

7. It's too late for a lot of these people

8.

9.

10.

https://twitter.com/JJFilmsX/status/1830182272168825041

