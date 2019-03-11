Collateral Coonery: Murda Mook Caping For YesJulz Gets Him Dragged & Fried On Twitter

The biggest news of the day, for many, was YesJulz attempting to come for Scottie Beam and Karen Civil, failing. While Twitter quickly dragged the culture vulture, part of the collateral damage was rapper Murda Mook getting called for what many considered to be coonish behavior.

While YesJulz was attempting to slander Scottie and Karen, who happen to be Black women, Mook was egging her on, putting the batter in her back to name names.

Then in another portion of the interview making the rounds, Mook is seen saying he gives white people, including NahJulz, a pass when it comes to using the N-word.

Mook tried to address the heat, and just made ish worse for himself.

Black people always pro black until it’s time to help another black person. 😩 miss me wit all that fake shit…. — Mook. (@MurdaMookez) March 11, 2019

Everybody hate the white man until rent due! 😩 suck a dick — Mook. (@MurdaMookez) March 11, 2019

This was all Twitter needed to see and hear to proceed to drag Mook for all the filth. Peep the best of the slander in the gallery.