'South of Midnight' Is An Emotional Platforming Adventure
HHW Gaming Preview: ‘South of Midnight’ Is Banking On Emotional Storytelling, Not Just Gameplay
What We Know About Hazel’s StoryThe preview provided by Xbox allowed us to play the game’s third chapter. While not digging too much into the game’s story ahead of its launch, we learned a little about the main protagonist, Hazel, who is a weaver, “a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits,” is on a mission to find her mother who along with their home was swept in away in a hurricane.
Outside of that, I don’t know how Hazel acquired her abilities, but we are quickly introduced to them during our playthrough. Hazel’s “weaving” mechanics are not complicated, but it did take some getting used to at first, especially during my first encounter with the creepy-looking Haints. Encounters with the Haints were confined to small circular arenas and were quite intimidating. Still, you will quickly learn that the dodge button (B) is your best friend, combined with Hazel’s weaving techniques, a push and pull that will allow you to control the crowd. The lock-on mechanic was a bit wonky, but it’s nothing you can’t deal with once you get used to it. Once you dispatch the Haints in the encounter, become cleansed. I was introduced to two of the game’s mythical creatures during my preview. The first is a giant catfish, who narrates Hazel’s story and guides her as she travels through each area. The platforming element is straightforward, Hazel does have a double jump and can use her weaving magic to glide to cover great distances.
Encounters with the Haints were confined to small circular arenas and were quite intimidating, but you will quickly learn that the dodge button (B) is your best friend.
South of Midnight Is Aiming To Have You In Your FeelingsIt’s clear the combat is not where this game is going to win you over, it’s the games gripping narrative. I won’t get too much into spoilers. Still, as we dig deep into the chapter’s other mythical creature, a giant man-shaped tree, who you heal at the end and learn how he became the way he is after uncovering more clues, you become even more emotionally invested. Hell, I might have choked up a little and let out a thug tear when reaching the chapter’s conclusion. The story is also told using ghosts, who appear at specific points and teach Hazel about her weaving abilities. One thing is for sure: once the preview ended, I wanted to dig deeper, experience more stories about the game’s folklore, and learn more about Hazel because she is such a captivating character, even with the small sample size I experienced.
South of Midnight has the potential to be one of the year’s best and introduce the world to Hazel, giving us a much-needed new protagonist to fall in love with and hopefully build a franchise with. With this preview, I opened a good book and could only read one chapter, and now I’m thirsty for more. The stop animation style is gorgeous, the world, even in its gloomy state, is mesmerizing, the combat does enough, and Hazel is someone you want to learn more about. I cannot wait to continue this journey into the American Deep South when South of Midnight arrives on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Games Pass on April 8.
I wanted to dig deeper, experience more stories about the game’s folklore, and learn more about Hazel because she is such a captivating character, even with the small sample size I experienced.
1. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
2. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
3. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
4. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
5. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
6. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
7. South of Midnight
South of Midnight south of midnight
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash