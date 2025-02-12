Subscribe
'South of Midnight' Is An Emotional Platforming Adventure

HHW Gaming Preview: ‘South of Midnight’ Is Banking On Emotional Storytelling, Not Just Gameplay

Published on February 12, 2025
South of Midnight

Source: Xbox / Compulsion Games / South of Midnight

It’s not often games will tug at your heartstrings and pull tears out of you, but it seems South of Midnight is banking on the emotion through its storytelling to keep you engaged.
Of the many games that Xbox premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase back in June 2023, Compulsion Games South of Midnight immediately captivated our attention.

With its unique look thanks to the stop motion animation, its beautiful and mysterious protagonist with her web magic, and its American Deep South location, we wanted to know more about the game. I had the opportunity to play the game for a little more than an hour before its release. This small sample made me realize it would be an emotional journey, not just another platformer.

What We Know About Hazel’s Story

The preview provided by Xbox allowed us to play the game’s third chapter. While not digging too much into the game’s story ahead of its launch, we learned a little about the main protagonist, Hazel, who is a weaver, “a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits,” is on a mission to find her mother who along with their home was swept in away in a hurricane.
South of Midnight

Source: Xbox / Compulsion Games / South of Midnight

Outside of that, I don’t know how Hazel acquired her abilities, but we are quickly introduced to them during our playthrough. Hazel’s “weaving” mechanics are not complicated, but it did take some getting used to at first, especially during my first encounter with the creepy-looking Haints.
Encounters with the Haints were confined to small circular arenas and were quite intimidating. Still, you will quickly learn that the dodge button (B) is your best friend, combined with Hazel’s weaving techniques, a push and pull that will allow you to control the crowd. The lock-on mechanic was a bit wonky, but it’s nothing you can’t deal with once you get used to it. Once you dispatch the Haints in the encounter, become cleansed. I was introduced to two of the game’s mythical creatures during my preview. The first is a giant catfish, who narrates Hazel’s story and guides her as she travels through each area.
South of Midnight

Source: Xbox / Compulsion Games / South of Midnight

South of Midnight Is Aiming To Have You In Your Feelings

It’s clear the combat is not where this game is going to win you over, it’s the games gripping narrative. I won’t get too much into spoilers. Still, as we dig deep into the chapter’s other mythical creature, a giant man-shaped tree, who you heal at the end and learn how he became the way he is after uncovering more clues, you become even more emotionally invested. Hell, I might have choked up a little and let out a thug tear when reaching the chapter’s conclusion. The story is also told using ghosts, who appear at specific points and teach Hazel about her weaving abilities. One thing is for sure: once the preview ended, I wanted to dig deeper, experience more stories about the game’s folklore, and learn more about Hazel because she is such a captivating character, even with the small sample size I experienced.
South of Midnight

Source: Xbox / Compulsion Games / South of Midnight

South of Midnight has the potential to be one of the year’s best and introduce the world to Hazel, giving us a much-needed new protagonist to fall in love with and hopefully build a franchise with. With this preview, I opened a good book and could only read one chapter, and now I’m thirsty for more. The stop animation style is gorgeous, the world, even in its gloomy state, is mesmerizing, the combat does enough, and Hazel is someone you want to learn more about. I cannot wait to continue this journey into the American Deep South when South of Midnight arrives on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Games Pass on April 8.

