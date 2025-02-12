HHW Gaming Preview: ‘South of Midnight’ Is Banking On Emotional Storytelling, Not Just Gameplay

It’s not often games will tug at your heartstrings and pull tears out of you, but it seems South of Midnight is banking on the emotion through its storytelling to keep you engaged.

What We Know About Hazel’s Story

Encounters with the Haints were confined to small circular arenas and were quite intimidating, but you will quickly learn that the dodge button (B) is your best friend.

South of Midnight Is Aiming To Have You In Your Feelings

I wanted to dig deeper, experience more stories about the game’s folklore, and learn more about Hazel because she is such a captivating character, even with the small sample size I experienced.

South of Midnight has the potential to be one of the year’s best and introduce the world to Hazel, giving us a much-needed new protagonist to fall in love with and hopefully build a franchise with.