Cops Harass People: Miami PD Releases Tyreek Hill Arrest Vid, Social Media Irate

Miami PD Releases Tyreek Hill Arrest Vid, Social Media Irate
Miami-Dade Police Department released the body cam video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest, and social media was furious over it. On Monday evening (September 9), the Miami-Dade Police Department released the body camera footage of when star Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by officers. The video showed more of the incident that took place, causing more outrage from those who viewed it through social media. Officers detained Hill on Sunday (September 8) just blocks away from Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins were set to open their season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The initial video sent out shows Hill being pulled over by a motorcycle cop, unsure as to why he was stopped.The
In a thread by Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, the officers are seen talking to Hill, getting his attention by knocking on the driver’s window. “Hey don’t knock on my window like that,” Hill is heard saying to the officer, who then asked Hill why he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Another officer is heard explaining why they stopped Hill when Hill rolls the window back up, asking for a ticket after handing over his license. At that point, the receiver is ordered out of the car. Hill rolls the window down slightly to tell them he is getting out when the second officer begins to pull on the door to get him out with another officer joining in. Hill is then heard on the phone with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. He’s then being placed in cuffs as an officer yells, “When we tell you to do something you do it, you understand? Not when you want, but when we tell you. You’re a little f–king confused.” Hill stands up after having been sat down, informing officers about his knee surgery but is then pushed back down. “Did you have surgery on your ears when we told you to put your window down,” the officer yelled. Other Dolphins players, including Calais Campbell, tried to intervene. The scene shocked many who watched the video, with calls for all officers to be fired. Attorney Ben Crump asked in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “Was this use of force really necessary?” Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels told the press afterward that one of the officers was suspended until further notice. Check out more of the reactions to the footage below.
