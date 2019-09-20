Damn AB: Antonio Brown Waived By The Patriots, NFL Twitter Is Exploding

Even the NFL has its limits. Today (Sept. 20), Antonio Brown was unceremoniously waived by the NFL.

The speculation is rampant that Antonio Brown must have sexually assaulted someone since the NFL will let just about anything slide.

But really, AB did it to himself thanks to the latest allegations of him sending threatening texts to an artist who accused him of sexual misconduct. And that’s not including the personal trainer who accused him of rape. So yeah, New England did the obvious—after Nike dropped AB like a bad habit.

Peep some of the most poignant reactions so far below.