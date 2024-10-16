Subscribe
'Dead Rising Deluxe Remaser' Review

‘Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’ Review: Surviving The Zombie Apocalypse Never Looked or Felt Better

Published on October 16, 2024
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

In our opinion, Capcom is the undisputed king of spinning the block; look no further than the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4. So, can they keep that same energy with Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster? Yes, they most certainly did.
Dead Rising launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006 and took its place among the many zombie survival games. Still, it set itself apart simultaneously because it was the one game that accurately recaptured what was so great about the legend, George A. Romero’s 1978 classic, Dawn of The Dead.
While the 2006 game version was great, it still had its issues. Remember that tiny ass font? I sure do, and some other technical problems didn’t take away from the greatness of the 2006 version but were still issues.

A True Definitive Way To Experience Dead Rising

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Thankfully, 2024’s Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster addresses most of those issues while using Capcom’s RE Engine to bring the game to 2024’s graphical standards, truly making this the definitive version and knocking the 2006 game out of existence. The game’s story remains unchanged outside the new coat of graphics paint and plenty of quality-of-life improvements. You take control of photojournalist Frank West, who flies into a small Colorado town under military control. West is looking to get to the bottom of things. After a brief introduction to the camera mechanic, which allows Frank to whip out his camera and snap photos of the mayhem and earn experience, a short helicopter chase leads to Frank being dropped off at The Willamette Mall, where the fun begins.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Like in the original game, you have 72 hours to not only survive the undead nightmare but also figure out the mystery of what started all the zombie shenanigans, save as many people as you can to gain PP (Performance Points)  to learn new techniques and boost your stats, and occasionally encounter a human maniac along the way.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

You must be mindful of the time during your playthrough because specific events happen throughout the day/night cycle. The original characters from the first game have meatier roles, and Otis now has more dialogue than ever now that he has a voice.

What Are The Tweaks & Quality of Life Improvements In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster?

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

While the graphics are the most significant improvement in the game, the little quality-of-life improvements make this game an even more fun experience. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster allows you to skip time when you reach save points, giving you more freedom on how you spend your 72 hours in the mall as a player. However, with the new ability to pass time quickly, you must remember the consequences when using the feature. For example, zombies become more robust at night and are much quicker than during the day, when they are slower and easier to navigate. Again, I must point out the graphics, lighting effects, player models, and improved HUD that make the gameplay much smoother. Another significant improvement is the ability to aim while moving and perform basic move sets with just button presses instead of using the analog stick, improving gameplay. Both issues were my biggest complaints when playing the 2006 version of the game.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

You can also assign the skills you learn during your playthrough to different buttons. Another issue addressed is weapon durability. When you pick one of the many objects around the mall, be it a gun, chainsaw, bench, or umbrella, a bar indicates how many attacks you have left.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Otis is still responsible for handling outside missions and telling you where to find survivors. The best part is now you can answer his radio calls without worrying about being attacked by zombies. Another fantastic addition is the introduction of books or magazines you find around the mall that will give Frank specific buffs. During one side mission, Frank will encounter two Japanese tourists, and when you pick up a book, Frank will be able to understand them and issue them commands to bring them to the safe house. Survivor AI has also improved significantly because I distinctly remember screaming at my television when survivor NPCs slowly responded to my commands.

Final Verdict

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Source: Capcom / Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster isn’t just an old game with a fresh coat of paint. While it’s not on the level of Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 4 Remake, this is still an exceptional rehashing of a great game to make it playable to today’s gaming standards. All of the necessary improvements were made, and the story is relatively unchanged but improved where it needs to be; it retains the challenge of the first game to keep the OGs happy, and overall, a still fun experience doesn’t play the same during each separate playthrough.
If you want to experience the true way to play Dead Rising, the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is the way to go. It costs $49.99, or $59.99 if you opt for the Deluxe Edition.
*Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PS5 Key Was Provided By The Developer*

